'It's Called Fate': Snooki Opens Up About Her Adoption Story

Nicole Polizzi loves to talk about her family -- and now, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast member is opening up about her own background.

"I was adopted at six months from Santiago Chile," the mother of two reveals in the candid video above. "And I was adopted by Helen and Andrew Polizzi. They flew all the way to Chile to come pick me up and they said right when they saw me they said I was like, ‘Mama, Dada.’ So it was meant to be, things just work out that way, it’s called fate," she explains, while adding that she is both Chilean and Italian and asserts it's "weird" to call her mom and dad "adoptive parents."

While she claimed she "always knew," she began to press her parents about the past when she was a teenager.

“Every time I ask my parents they would get upset," she stated. "I could just tell they would get upset because they didn’t want to tell me the truth or they didn’t want me to think that they’re not my parents which was never the case."

Eventually though, her dad told her more details.

"My birth parents had other siblings and they couldn’t afford me," she explained. "I can’t even imagine because I have two kids, putting up a child for adoption, to give them a better life,” she divulged. “That’s so amazing for them, that shows how much they loved me. But also I could never do that. I can’t even imagine how they felt giving me up but thank you for that.”

