File this one under 'Oh hell no'

The Dolan Twins Get Face Time -- With Snakes -- On Celebrity Fear Factor

One of the Dolan Twins' worst nightmares just came true.

In a sneak peek of this week’s Celebrity Fear Factor, Grayson and Ethan take part in a harrowing competition that features some slithery saboteurs called “striking snakes.”

Ethan's reaction: "Putting my face in a snake’s face is a little scarier than I thought it’d be. I thought it was terrifying."

Wait, did he just say he had to put his face in a snake's face? Watch the video to see exactly what goes down (but not if you suffer from ophidiophobia), then catch the Dolans, plus Bam Margera, Chris Pontius and rapper/singer/hottie Jake Miller on Fear Factor Tuesday at 10/9c.