Niall Horan Is ‘Finally Free’ On His Uplifting New Song

Getty Images

It's been months since we've heard any new music from Niall Horan — which is totally understandable, since the Irishman has basically been touring ever since the release of last year's Flicker. But on Friday (July 6), the 24-year-old generously quenched eager fans' thirst by dropping a new jam that's perfectly, undeniably upbeat.

"Finally Free" capitalizes on the folky vibes from Flicker while finding Horan in full-on anthem territory. "When you're right here beside me, there's nothing else I need / Your eyes keep me reminded that nothing's out of reach," he croons on the buoyant chorus, to someone who makes him feel footloose and fancy-free. If you're a fan of inspirational One Direction anthems like "Through the Dark" and "Ready to Run," this one is definitely up your alley.

"Finally Free" appears on the soundtrack for the upcoming animated flick Small Foot, which boasts a voice cast led by Channing Tatum, James Corden, and Zendaya. Biased as he may be, Horan had nothing but glowing things to say about the movie, writing in a tweet, "From the minute I seen a small clip from it, I was in straight away… it's a must see." Sounds like the soundtrack will be a must-hear, too!