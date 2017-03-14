Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

G-Eazy Reveals He Was Working On New Music With Halsey Days Before They Broke Up

The craziest kind of breakup tends to be the most unexpected. On Tuesday (July 3), Halsey shocked fans by announcing that she and G-Eazy were "taking time apart." And while fans of the PDA-friendly couple are mourning the break-up, the blow is made even worse by G-Eazy's new revelation that the pair may have been plotting new music together.

In an interview with Billboard conducted days before the couple broke up, G-Eazy revealed, "We were just in the studio the other night and we made a couple records. She’s one of the most talented people in music."

The "Him & I" rapper also explained how special it is to make records with someone you love.

"When you get to collaborate with the person you’re in love with and share this experience of making a song and performing a song, and the person you’re sharing it with is that... that’s really dope," he said.

Halsey's short statement didn't shed light on the reason for her and G-Eazy's sudden split. The singer wished her ex "the best," but later shared an Instagram post with a potentially shady Drake lyric as its caption. Some fans are even claiming that a recent Halsey tweet that says "pumpkin eater" could hint at why the couple broke up. It's safe to say this isn't the end of the conspiracy theories.