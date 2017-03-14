Chris Brown Arrested In Florida On Felony Battery Charge

Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Chris Brown was arrested on an outstanding warrant for felony battery after a Thursday night (July 5) show in West Palm Beach, Florida, CBS News reports.

Following his performance at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre, Brown was booked and released on $2,000 bond. According to TMZ, the arrest warrant was connected to an April 2017 nightclub appearance in Tampa, where Brown allegedly assaulted a photographer.

Brown's latest charge adds to the myriad of legal troubles he's faced since he was sentenced to 180 days of community labor work, a year of domestic-abuse counseling, and five years' probation in 2009 for assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna. Since then, a one of Brown's former managers sued him for alleged assault in 2016. The following year, ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran claimed Brown attacked and threatened to kill her during their relationship, and she was granted a restraining order against him.