Game Changer: This New Twist Will Rock The Are You The One? Truth Booth

Are You the One? love hopefuls have always controlled their hookups dates following the challenges, from compatible pairs to head-scratching teams. But this part of the series is now history on lucky Season 7.

Are You the One?, premiering on August 8 and hosted by Terrence J., will feature 22 singles jetting off to Hawaii to undergo the series’ signature matchmaking process in hopes of finding their special someone and splitting a $1 million cash prize. But that's where the trademark traditions end and the twists begin: The “Fate Button” will determine which couples will go out together (outside of the house) and ultimately play a role in who enters the Truth Booth. Contestants will not only have to surrender to the matchmaking process but also put their faith in fate to find their perfect match.

Seems like a tall order for a bunch of guys and gals who claim they "suck at relationships."

What do you think of this game-changing development? Sound off in the comments, stay with MTV News for more programming updates and do not miss this season of Are You the One? beginning on Wednesday, August 8 at 10/9c!