Seeing Blue: How Deena Cortese Learned She Was Having A Baby Boy

Deena Cortese's Instagram

Jersey Shore guys' night has a brand-new member: Deena Cortese (remember when she crashed the boys' evening?) is having a son. And the MTV roommate -- who is in her second trimester and due in December -- shared a video of the moment she and hubby Christopher Buckner started seeing blue (literally).

"Chris’ reaction was everything!!!! Uhg I love you @cbuckner_ I can’t wait to meet our son!" she added along with the Instagram clips above. An unforgettable memory they will most certainly show to their future child.

And how did the bundle of joy's honorary aunts and uncles give their congrats? JWOWW commented on the pregnancy reveal below with "best day everrrrrrrrr," Ronnie stated that he was "so happy" for D and The Situation offered "congratulations." And, in true meatball fashion, Snooki added "YASSSSSS my meatball is having a meatball." The mini-meatballs -- Lorenzo and Giovanna -- are getting a new addition!

Offer your well wishes to Deena in the comments, stay with MTV News for more updates and do not miss brand-new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation this August!