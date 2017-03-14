Lauren Conrad's 'Little Guy' Is Celebrating A Big Milestone

Lauren Conrad's Instagram

Look back at the MTV boy's growth on his first birthday!

Lauren Conrad's son isn't so "itty bitty" anymore: The Laguna Beach and Hills "little guy" Liam is officially single digits!

The MTV alum welcomed her first child with husband William Tell exactly one year ago today (July 5), and Lauren has made sure to share some sweet moments from his first 12 months. From his inaugural Halloween (his mama does love to make DIY costumes!) to beach days with his folks (after all, his mom's first moments on this network were strolling in the surf and sand), Liam has had quite the first year (even though there were no field trips to Les Deux, because Les Deux sadly doesn't exist anymore).

