Teen Mom 2 'Bombshell': Kailyn Says She And Javi Have Hooked Up Since Their Split

As we learned on tonight’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn and Leah have a lot in common -- like the fact that they both hooked up with their ex-husbands after they got divorced.

The “bombshell,” as Kail put it, came during a conversation between the two pals when they met up in Atlanta before recording an episode of Kailyn’s podcast, Coffee Convos.

“I think my relationship with Javi is very similar to your relationship with Jeremy where it’s like... you don’t know where it’s going to be,” Kail said. “Javi won’t ever admit it, but just know that that man tries to get back with me on a regular basis.”

After Leah agreed and admitted that she and Adalynn’s dad hooked up “a couple months ago” after some drinks, Kail dropped her big news.

“I could drop a bombshell too, but I’ll wait,” she said, nodding and giggling when her pal asked if she and Lincoln’s father also had sex. “But I don’t feel anything. I don’t want to be with someone out of convenience. I don’t need anyone. I can do things myself, if you know what I mean…”

Another commonality the mamas shared? Neither of their baby daddies wanted to discuss his relationship with his ex-wife on-camera.

"Jeremy and Javi want to get back together, but they won’t say it on-camera because… they don’t actually wanna be together. They just need somebody," Kail said, as Leah chimed in, "There are hoes on the side, and they don’t wanna ruin it!"

Next up, the mamas are going on a girls’ trip to Hawaii together -- will they spill more tea on vacay? And are you surprised Kail and Javi hooked up? Tell us your thoughts, and keep watching Teen Mom 2 Mondays at 9/8c.