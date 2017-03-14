'Just Me And You': Jenelle And Jace Had A Teen Mom 2 Breakthrough

And it was all thanks to -- wait for it -- Barb

Jenelle and her mom Barbara have a strained relationship on Teen Mom 2, but luckily, Jace is coming first. On this week’s episode, Babs, who has custody of the eight-year-old, agreed to let her daughter and grandson attend therapy sessions without her.

“I think it’s important for Jace to grow and come out of these anger issues and to have therapy with Jenelle,” she told her son Colin. “All he wants is to have Jenelle love him and spend some alone time with him, so I’m going to let her take him to therapy.”

Of course, Jenelle was thrilled with the new arrangement. “If I have concerns, I can’t tell the therapist with my mom there,” she told pal Jamie. “It’s really awesome because I get to be by myself with Jace.”

And after a great session (it wasn’t on-camera), the mother/son duo had dinner, walked along the dock and agreed to make this special time together a priority.

“We should do this more often, right? Just me and you after therapy?” Jenelle asked her son. “I think therapy is really good for us, because we get the one-on-one time together.”

What do you think of Jenelle and Jace going to therapy without Barb? Will this help them grow closer despite the circumstances?