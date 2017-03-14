Cardi B Celebrates Becoming The First Female Rapper With Two No. 1 Hits

Getty Images

She also explains why she initially 'slept' on 'I Like It'

Cardi B is back on top!

With her bilingual banger "I Like It" topping this week's Billboard Hot 100, the mama-to-be just made history as the first female rapper to score multiple No. 1 hits. As you probably remember, Cardi previously topped the chart last summer with her breakout hit "Bodak Yellow," which made her the first solo female rapper to get a No. 1 since Lauryn Hill in 1998.

Per Billboard, Cardi is now the first artist since Macklemore & Ryan Lewis to score two No. 1s from a debut album. As if dominating the rap game wasn't enough, she's also the first female artist in any genre to have more than one No. 1 single on her debut album since Lady Gaga did it with The Fame in 2008.

*Everybody* likes this news, especially Cardi — in a video posted to Instagram on Monday (July 2), she repeatedly screams "number one!" while simultaneously scolding her hubby, Offset, for driving too fast. "I can't believe it! I'm too excited, my adrenaline is rushing and shit," she said, adding, "Now we're just waiting on baby girl!"

In a second video, the Invasion of Privacy rapper admitted that she was once skeptical about whether or not the J Balvin and Bad Bunny-featuring "I Like It" would resonate with fans.

"It's so crazy because... you know, I always loved this record, but I ain't gonna front, I slept on it," she explained. "I slept on this record because two verses on this song — J Balvin and Bad Bunny's parts — are in Spanish, and I figured not all my fans know Spanish. But y'all made it happen and I'm so happy. I'm so thankful."

Congrats to Cardi and her loyal Bardi Gang for making history once again!