First It: Chapter 2 Photos Reunite The Losers' Club As Adults

Warner Bros.

The Losers' Club — both young and old — has assembled on the Toronto set of It: Chapter 2, and we have the group photos to prove it.

On Monday (July 1), Warner Bros. dropped the first photo of the sequel cast during a lively table read. It looks like the group chemistry that was established in the terrifying first flick is alive and well in Chapter 2, as stars Jessica Chastain (Beverly Marsh), Bill Hader (Richie "Trashmouth" Tozier), James McAvoy (Bill Denbrough), Jay Ryan (Ben Hanscom), James Ransone (Eddie Kaspbrak), Isaiah Mustafa (Mike Hanlon) and Andy Bean (Stanley Uris) share a laugh behind the scenes of the summer production.

Though he's not pictured, Bill Skarsgård will reprise his nightmarish role as Pennywise the Dancing Clown in the anticipated 2019 follow-up.

At the end of It, the Losers made a blood oath to return to Derry, Maine, in 27 years to see if the demonic force that terrorized their childhoods will wreak havoc on a new generation of kids. But when it comes time to make good on their pact, will Bill, Bev, Richie, and the rest really be able to revisit that darkness? Or are their childhood traumas still eating at them after all this time?

Fans of Stephen King's seminal horror novel know there's much, much more to the story, and director Andy Muschietti told MTV News last year that the sequel will "recover the dialogue between the two timelines that the book had." In King's 1,138-page tome, the timelines — of the Losers' Club as kids in 1957 and when they return to Derry as adults in 1985 — are intertwined throughout the narrative.

Muschietti's It is set in 1989, meaning that Chapter 2 will most likely take place in 2016. Instead of just following adult versions of the Losers, the sequel will most likely flashback to that haunted summer of 1989 and follow the kids during key moments in their childhoods, too. This explains why the younger cast of It — including Finn Wolfhard, Sophia Lillis, and Jaeden Lieberher — were also spotted taking pics on the set of Chapter 2.

It: Chapter 2 is slated for release on September 6, 2019.