Charli XCX Is 'No Angel' On Her Two Stellar New Songs

Charli XCX may have had a point when she said she's "underrated." The 25-year-old is one of the most productive pop stars of the moment, juggling her opening gig on Taylor Swift's massive Reputation Tour with her impressively steady stream of new music. After channeling Post Malone on the trap-infused "5 in the Morning," Charli is back with not one, but two new loosies that prove XCX season is in full swing, baby.

The first, "No Angel," is a synth-pop bop that brings us back to Sucker-era Charli with its exuberant build and playful lyrics like, "Baby, I'm bad to the bone / I just want to let you know that I'm no angel, but I can learn." Then there's "Focus," a trance-like jam that finds Charli hypnotically repeating, "I just want you to focus on my love."

Upon delivering her double dose of new music, Charli oh-so-casually wrote on Instagram, "THIS IS PROBS NOW MY FAV RELEASE EVER OF ALL TIME. I KNOW U GUYS HAVE WANTED THESE SONGS FOR AGES SO U BETTER FUCKING STREAM/PARTY/RAVE/DANCE/CRY TO THESE MOTHERFUCKERS OR ELSE."

As is the case with Charli's unconventional release schedule, there's no word on whether "Focus" and "No Angel" are part of an upcoming album. She has, however, promised that "a lot" of new songs and videos will be coming this year, so it looks like her creative streak is still going strong.