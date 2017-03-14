Chance The Rapper Reveals Kanye West Is Producing A 7-Song Album For Him

Paul Natkin / Contributor / Getty Images

Remember when Kanye West once rapped "doing five beats a day for three summers" and it felt like hyperbole? Well, West has produced 35 songs for himself, Kid Cudi, Pusha T, Nas, and Teyana Taylor in the span of a month. Now Chance the Rapper revealed on the season finale of Open Late with Peter Rosenberg, that West might produce an entire album for him.

"I’m in dry erase board mode, so I’m organizing and kind of trying to structure, but what’s cool is Ye’s kind of got me in a mode of understanding just your ability to multi-task and work on different things and he's always been on that," Chance said. "Because of his ability to work on multiple projects, I’ve been actively working on the project with Childish [Gambino]. I’m going to do a 7-track [album] with Ye."

At this point, the Chance the Rapper and Childish Gambino collab project has been discussed in some capacity for six years. However, the light at the end of the tunnel is that the Chicago rapper divulged how close to completion he is with both albums.

"I'm 30 percent on everything that I'm working on, at least 30 percent," he continued. "Supposed to be working on it in July [Kanye album]. So I don't know...We got six songs that are all fire, but I think the album’s going to be more than 14 songs. I think it’s going to be a full thing."

If Chance can pull off a Kanye produced album and a collaboration project with Childish Gambino in 2018, he might deserve the MVP.