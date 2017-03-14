The 5 Most Shocking Moments From Drake's Scorpion

Harmony Gerber/Getty Images

Drake's new album Scorpion is a sonic fable. It isn't clear if Graham ever read the story of The Scorpion and the Frog, but the tale of the arachnid who requests a trip across the river on an amphibian's back perfectly parallels the rapper's current predicament. Over the course of 25 tracks, he seems to grapple with fighting against his nature or succumbing to it. In the original fable, the scorpion ends up piercing the back of the frog and contributing to both of their demises. Thankfully, it doesn't seem like Drake is comfortable going out like that.

Drizzy has been here before. On More Life's outro, "Do Not Disturb," he demonstrated a sense of clarity about beef and the way it twists and contorts artistry — "Yeah, ducked a lot of spiteful moves / I was an angry yout when I was writin’ Views / Saw a side of myself that I just never knew / I’ll probably self-destruct if I ever lose, but I never do." Scorpion isn't self-destruction, but it does arrive at a time when Drake isn't quite in control of his narrative.

Scorpion clocks in at 90 minutes, and much of that time deals with the fallout of Pusha T's Drake-dissing "The Story of Adidon." A majority of the project's A Side concerns itself with sending potential shots at Kanye West and G.O.O.D. Music, numerous bars defending his choice to keep his son out of the public eye, and pitching Graham as the eternal underdog.

Below are the most shocking revelations on Scorpion and what they mean in the context of Drake's career.