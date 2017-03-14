Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Drake Just Released The Tracklist To Scorpion And It Is Massive

Drake is a lot of things, but brief isn't one of them. Graham just released the tracklist for his fifth studio album on Instagram and it is longer than a rattlesnake's rattle in the month of July.

Scorpion is a double album separated into a Side A and Side B. The first half will consist of 12 songs, while the latter will contain 13. Rumors are persisting that the two sides will be separated into rap and R&B, but no one from Drizzy's camp has confirmed that yet.

Considering the past month of Drake's life, it isn't a surprise that he might need a few more songs to get everything off his chest. Fans are undoubtedly waiting for the MC to address his beef with Pusha T, secret child allegations, and the blackface controversy on wax. Only a few more hours until the world is engulfed in a Scorpion content haze.

Check the tracklist below.

Side A

1. Survival

2. Nonstop

3. Elevate

4. Emotionless

5. God's Plan

6. I'm Upset

7. 8 out of 10

8. Mob Ties

9. Can't Take A Joke

10. Sandra's Rose

11. Talk Up

12. Is There More

Side B

1. Peak

2. Summer Games

3. Jaded

4. Nice For What

5. Finesse

6. Ratchet Happy Birthday

7. That's How You Feel

8. Blue Tint

9. In My Feelings

10. Don't Matter To Me

11. After Dark

12. Final Fantasy

13. March 14