The Internet's 'Come Over' Gets The Cozy, Sensual Treatment On The Tonight Show

Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Syd, Steve Lacy, Matt Martians, Patrick Paige II, and Chris Smith — known together as The Internet — are making the rounds promoting their upcoming album Hive Mind, due out July 20. Last month, they stopped by to chat with MTV News and hang out on our couch and tease a bit of the project, which is their first since several members had released solo records.

They must've felt very at home on that sofa, because when they rolled through The Tonight Show on Wednesday (June 27), the quintet performed their funky song "Come Over" while all cozied up on and around, get this, a couch! The stage was dressed like a warmly lit living room, complete with plant decor and even a coffee table (which Syd, naturally, used as a rostrum).

With Syd's silken vocals creating an atmosphere of nocturnal energy, the rest of the band was free to loosely vibe around some seventh chords and, in Lacy's case, crunch out a center-stage solo on his beautiful Rickenbacker. No couch needed for that one.

"That's the beauty of our band," Martians told MTV News. "Anybody could be that person on any given song. Now, most of the album is definitely Syd, but there's little glimmers — Patrick's rapping on the album, and he's never rapped on an Internet album before."

Check out that full conversation below, and catch The Internet on tour later this year with Gorillaz after Hive Mind drops next month.