Kendrick Lamar Explains Why White Fans Shouldn't Say The 'N-Word' At His Concerts

Being a rapper is awkward. There is a constant threat of beef, the tendency to have to exude toxic masculinity out of every orifice, and more often than not, white fans screaming the "N-word" back at you in concert. Kendrick Lamar, in his latest Vanity Fair profile, discussed a May incident where a white fan was brought onstage to help with "m.A.A.d. City," but couldn't find the decency to censor one word.

"Let me put it to you in its simplest form," Lamar said. "I've been on this earth for 30 years, and there’s been so many things a Caucasian person said I couldn’t do. Get good credit. Buy a house in an urban city. So many things — 'you can't do that' — whether it’s from afar or close up. So if I say this is my word, let me have this one word, please let me have that word."

On a more positive note, Kendrick also opened up about what it was like for DAMN. to be the first non-classical or jazz album to win a Pulitzer Prize.

"It was one of those things I heard about in school, but I never thought I’d be a part of it," he said. "I thought, to be recognized in an academic world...whoa, this thing really can take me above and beyond. It’s one of those things that should have happened with hip-hop a long time ago. It took a long time for people to embrace us — people outside of our community, our culture — to see this not just as vocal lyrics, but to see that this is really pain, this is really hurt, this is really true stories of our lives on wax."

