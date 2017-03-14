Kylie Jenner Chats About Stormi While Demonstrating Her Full Makeup Routine

YouTube/Vogue

Kylie Jenner, certified makeup mogul, has blessed cosmetics lovers with a step-by-step guide detailing how she achieves her daily look, complete with a very on-brand party trick in which she applies lip liner with her eyes closed.

In the Vogue video, Jenner muses about baby Stormi one day wearing makeup ("I mean, I'm gonna let her wear makeup, but when is the question") and her totally non-competitive relationship with contour queen and sister Kim Kardashian West ("We both enjoy each other's stuff, so it's just, the more makeup the better") while she flawlessly applies a series of powders and creams to her brows, lids, cheeks, and lips.

Since a KarJenner production wouldn't be complete without railing on matriarch Kris, Jenner shared that one time, when the family was on their way to Disney World, her momager accidentally used black eyeliner instead of lip liner. It was a look, and oldest sister Kourtney, for one, thought it was so hilarious that she "peed her pants."

To replicate Jenner's casual look and hear more family tidbits, check out the full tutorial in the video above. Happy pouting!