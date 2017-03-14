'Sh*t Gets Real' In This Sneak Peek Of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Part 2 edition.

The lovable MTV family will return with brand-new episodes beginning on August 23, and this time, "sh*t gets real." In the first glimpses of the upcoming episodes, below, we hear baby cries (Ronnie's mini-me!) and wedding bells.

"Mr. and Mrs. Pauly D!" someone declares about the Prank War Champion and his new spouse. Who is putting a ring on the DJ's finger?!