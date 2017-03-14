'Sh*t Gets Real' In This Sneak Peek Of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Part 2 edition.
The lovable MTV family will return with brand-new episodes beginning on August 23, and this time, "sh*t gets real." In the first glimpses of the upcoming episodes, below, we hear baby cries (Ronnie's mini-me!) and wedding bells.
"Mr. and Mrs. Pauly D!" someone declares about the Prank War Champion and his new spouse. Who is putting a ring on the DJ's finger?!
Check out more from Snooki, JWOWW, Deena, Vinny, Pauly, Mike and Ronnie in the clip, and be sure to keep checking MTV News before the two-hour premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Part 2 on
Jerzday Thursday, August 23!