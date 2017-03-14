Migos Remake Netflix's Narcos In The Music Video For 'Narcos'

YouTube

When the topic of who is putting out the best music videos in hip-hop arises, most people stick to artists like Drake and Kendrick Lamar, and maybe slip in J. Cole. It might be hyperbole to call that a modern travesty, but it clearly is one. Migos, with Quavo in the director's chair, have created some of the most entertaining visuals of 2018 and they're still underrated.

"Motorsport" was Fast & Furious meets The Jetsons, "Stir Fry" was a kung fu movie-inspired epic, and "Walk It Talk It" transported viewers back to the days of Soul Train lines.

The Atlanta trio's reign thankfully continues with the release of "Narcos," which finds Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff cosplaying as Pablo Escobar and the Medellín Cartel. "Narcos" is ludicrous, captivating, and hilarious in the way only Migos know how to be. There is a gunfight with 21 Savage. The rappers' tucked-in Polo attire is dripping with swag. Quavo has the time of his life on a boat. What more could you ask for?

"Narcos" isn't the first time the infectious energy of Migos has taken over a video. In an interview with MTV News, director Sing J. Lee discussed how Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff's comedic chops inspired him to include a blooper reel in "Stir Fry."

"Well, because of how funny Migos were actually on the day," Lee said. "When we were doing take after take and the whole set was cracking up. Me and the label were discussing that actually — you know what, we probably have some really funny moments amazing moments and we should definitely use them."

So when are we going to let Quavo into the Academy?