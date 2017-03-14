Lakeith Stanfield Apologizes After Releasing A Freestyle Filled With Gay Slurs

Photo by Mike Pont/Getty Images

When Lakeith Stanfield isn't playing Darius on Atlanta or transforming into a leading man for movies like Sorry to Bother You, he moonlights as a rapper. Stanfield is one-half of the duo MOORS with L.A. producer HH. Unfortunately, over the weekend his bars got him into serious trouble after many people took offense to a freestyle where he drops numerous gay slurs. In a video posted to Instagram and Twitter today (June 26), Stanfield apologized for the controversial lyrics.

"I make videos all the time, which I usually end up deleting soon as I make 'em. I assume characters that have different viewpoints and different views on life and just different perspectives," Stanfield says. "Some things my views are aligned with, and some things my views aren't aligned with, and this character that you've seen is a character that I'm definitely not in line with and I definitely don't believe those things."

"So I just want people to know, like, coming from me, that I've never been homophobic," he continues. "Have never agreed with homophobic thought or hatred toward anyone for that matter. I'm a person that moves in love and I want to promote and continue to push that."

Twitter user @_BayBey shared the since-deleted original Instagram video where Lakeith debuted said "character." Lyrics like, "Boy, you're dressed like trash, you a eight-six / Take that choke chain back, that's some gay shit," and "F--, I don’t really like to brag, but I’m straight, rich," are only some of the lines that have many offended.