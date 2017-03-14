Who's The Most Underrated Player On The Challenge?

The ‘Champs vs. Stars’ finale amounted to some heated discussion about Aneesa’s ranking among the game’s players

It’s been more than 16 years since Aneesa competed on her very first Challenge, Battle of the Sexes, but she’s since failed to notch a single win. Still, she’s put up a strong showing, clawed her way to a handful of finales and sent home some of the strongest players in the game in gruesome elimination rounds.

So, is it safe to say she’s the most underrated player in the game?

On tonight’s Champs vs. Stars reunion, the cast considered the question in light of Aneesa’s performance on the latest season. The Real World: Chicago export was forced to withdraw from the game in the fourth episode after CT accidentally leveled her in “Face Off,” which amounted to a broken ankle. Aneesa, for one, felt that she could have gone the distance if she hadn’t been knocked out.

“I feel that I’m underestimated — no, I don’t get respect,” Aneesa said. “When [CT] called me one of the worst competitors even though I won the first three f**king challenges on Dirty Thirty, like, that means something.”

And CT noted that Aneesa had every right to feel slighted.

“It’s a shame what happened, because she is underappreciated and she is underrated on these challenges,” he said.

“But you’re one of the people who underrates me,” Aneesa fired back.

Finally, CT — who said on Champs vs. Stars Season 2 that he hoped Aneesa would one day get a win — apologized, and conceded that Aneesa is a much better player than she gets credit for.

“I’m sorry I didn’t respect you,” he said before walking over to her, giving her a hug and planting a kiss on her cheek.

Sadly, we won’t get to see Aneesa compete on Final Reckoning, but there’s little doubt that she’ll be back again — and now, she has more to prove than ever.

So, when you think about the Challenge across more than 30 seasons, who sticks out to you as the most underrated player? Is it indeed Aneesa, and does she deserve more acclaim from her peers? Is it someone like Veronica who was a threat in her prime, but whose comeback has not yet generated a W? Is it newbie Kyle, who’s seen as a layup even though he nearly won the most recent final on Vendettas?

Tell us what you think — across 31 seasons and three Champs vs. Stars spinoffs, who would you say is the most underrated Challenge player? Share your thoughts, and be sure to tune in to the Final Reckoning premiere July 10 at 9/8c!