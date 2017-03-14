Ariana Grande Gave Fans A Birthday Treat Instead Of The Other Way Around

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Ariana Grande turns 25 on Tuesday (June 26), and instead of sitting around seeing the well wishes roll in on social media (and surely via SMS) as she luxuriates with her fiancé Pete Davidson, Ari's decided to do the opposite. At midnight, she gave the world a present instead of the other way around.

"Raindrops," an a cappella heartbreaker that's likely the leadoff track from her upcoming album Sweetener, debuted on her Instagram page via a lonely but gorgeous video directed by Dave Meyers. If you're seeing the futuristic, spacious, visual through lines with her previous video "No Tears Left to Cry," that's because Meyers helmed that one, too.

If this is the extent of "Raindrops," it would make sense as a pretty opening number that sets the stage for an album Grande has said is full of her "bleeding heart, and here is a trap beat behind it. ... Issa bop but also has chunks of my soul in it."

To that end, Ari's displayed her resolve on "No Tears Left to Cry" as well as her elation to be moving out of a dark period on the Nicki Minaj collab "The Light Is Coming" — the same song that features a vocal sample (as produced by Pharrell) of 68-year-old Pennsylvanian Craig Anthony Miller from a local town hall meeting.

"Raindrops," meanwhile, has no samples. It has no music, in fact, save for the dulcet tones emanating from Ari up into the cavernous void tying precipitation to the feeling of being left behind. It's a nice tease for an album we still have to wait another seven weeks for. But hey, what a birthday gift to us all.

Sweetener drops August 17, and you can preorder it right here.