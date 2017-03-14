Should Teen Mom 2's Javi Have Blabbed About His Breakup With Briana -- On Kailyn's Podcast?

Let’s just call Kailyn a psychic: During tonight’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Javi ended his relationship with Briana.

“I knew this was never going to work out… Kail is always right,” the mother of three said after Javi told her off-camera that he was breaking things off because they disagreed about the future. And yes, this was just one episode after Javi bought Briana an engagement ring.

So why the sudden change of heart? Javi told Bri (also off-camera) that he wanted her and her kids to move to Delaware, but Briana wasn’t ready to make such a huge commitment -- especially when he wasn’t compromising on his end.

“I felt controlled. I felt like he was trying to manipulate me in a situation I didn’t want to be in,” she told producers. She also mentioned that Lincoln's dad didn’t support her decision to go public with her upcoming plastic surgery.

Javi, however, saw it differently, telling his sister Lydia that he didn’t want to “waste his time and fail again” with a girl who wasn’t ready to get married and have more kids.

Once the dust settled, Javi spilled the beans on his ex-wife's podcast, confirming the breakup and admitting he wished things had gone down differently between Kailyn and Briana.

“Briana isn't what she's portrayed to be on TV... but if we do get back together, I hope we can all get along,” he said.

Kailyn's reaction: “That would never happen… you defended her and not me.”

Bri wasn't happy when she found out about the interview, going off on Kail and Javi on Twitter in utter disbelief that “he thought that was okay” in the first place.

But was it ok? Was Javi doing the right thing by telling his baby mama (on her podcast, no less) about the split, or was it disrespectful to Briana? Vote below, and watch Teen Mom 2 every Monday night at 9/8c.