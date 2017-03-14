The One And Only Daria Is Returning To MTV

To quote the great Daria Morgendorffer, "I'm overcome with emotion."

MTV announced that Daria will be returning in the form of a new series -- and the iconic animated franchise will be reinvented through the eyes of the beloved heroine and one of her closest friends Jodie Landon. These two smart young women will take on the world, with their signature satirical voice while deconstructing popular culture, social classes, gender and race. The new program -- which is part of a new production unit at the network called MTV Studios -- will be written by Inside Amy Schumer scribe Grace Edwards.

A brief history about the unforgettable cartoon: Daria and her unique Lawndale-based circle -- sister Quinn, parents Jake and Helen, BFF Jane Lane and her brother Trent, The Fashion Club, The Three J's, pal Jodie and misc Lawndale High faculty -- made their debut on MTV in March 1997. The combat boots-loving teen provided timeless (and amazingly acerbic) observations on adolescence and the rest -- "la la la la la la" -- is history.

Stay with MTV News for more Daria-related updates and share your favorite Daria memories and episodes moments in the comments.