Robert Pattinson Is A Romantic Cowboy With A Southern Drawl In Exclusive Damsel Clip

Magnolia Pictures

File this under, "Who knew?" Robert Pattinson, known Brit, can do a totally hypnotic southern drawl! He shows off his skills in his latest film, Damsel, and they can be heard in our exclusive sneak peek below.

Pattinson's accent alone is enough to make all glittery vampire thoughts evaporate, but not only is he a tried-and-true cowboy in this movie, he's a romantic cowboy, as evidenced by his plan to rescue his one true love and propose as soft guitar tunes strum in the background. And if that's not enough to make you swoon, then you must've been strictly #TeamJacob.

In the comedic Western, Pattinson plays Samuel Alabaster, a pioneer of the American Frontier who is making his way through the Wild West with his companion Parson Henry (David Zellner) and miniature horse Butterscotch to reach his love, Penelope (Mia Wasikowska).

Watch the clip above (sound on!), and see Damsel in theaters June 22.