Netflix

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Trailer Dreams Up A Teen Nightmare Come True

Another New York Times best seller is ready for its movie debut! On Thursday (June 21), Netflix dropped the first teaser trailer for the upcoming teen rom-com To All The Boys I've Loved Before, based on the first book in Jenny Han's celebrated YA series.

The teaser introduces us to Lara Jean Song Covey (Lana Condor), our heart-eyed heroine who, consumed by her epic romantic fantasies, writes grand love letters to her crushes, then keeps them hidden away in a box, never to be read by her wannabe flames — or anyone else, for that matter.

Pretty Little Liars alum Janel Parrish pops on screen as Lara's older sister, Margot, to question this fanciful lifestyle and convinces Lara to put herself out there and show people the real her, which seems to be going really, really well!

That is, until someone finds her secret letters and mails them to the objects of her affection — turning Lara's innocent daydreams into heart-pounding nightmares.

Check out the trailer above, and catch To All The Boys I've Loved Before when it hits Netflix August 17!