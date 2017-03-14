Nicki Minaj, Kim Kardashian, And More Stars React To 'Heartbreaking' U.S. Border Policy

Getty Images

Over the past few days, the world has watched in horror and outrage as more stories of family separations at the U.S. border have trickled out. On Wednesday (June 20), President Trump did an about-face by seemingly reversing his administration's policy of separating children from their parents when they illegally cross at the border. But as CNN pointed out on Thursday, "Trump's hurried executive order designed to defuse a ballooning political crisis caused its own set of problems, especially because the move did nothing for the 2,300 children already taken from parents who are awaiting prosecution."

Amid the chaos, several celebrities have been using their platforms to amplify the issue, speaking out against family separations and letting their followers know that the fight is far from over. Kim Kardashian West commented on the issue on Thursday, telling KTLA, "It’s heartbreaking. I don’t know what I would do if those were my children."

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj offered a personal, emotional take on the issue by writing about her experience coming to the U.S. from Saint James, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, where she was born. She wrote on Instagram, "I came to this country as an illegal immigrant at 5 years old. I can’t imagine the horror of being in a strange place and having my parents stripped away from me at the age of 5. This is so scary to me. Please stop this. Can you try to imagine the terror & panic these kids feel right now?"

A growing number of celebs have also been sharing childhood photos of themselves on social media accompanied by messages urging fans to empathize with kids being separated from their families. A Wrinkle in Time star Storm Reid, for example, wrote alongside hers, "This little girl loved life. ... She loved her family with all her heart. She still does. The thought of being pulled away from my family, even now, is horrific. So imagine how more than 2,000 kids and parents are feeling."

Her Wrinkle in Time co-star Rowan Blanchard also shared a childhood photo and wrote, "trying not to let this administration rob me of my inner child," while the girls' director, Ava Duvernay, accompanied her throwback pic with a heart wrenching message. "I look at myself as a girl and imagine having to travel unsafely in a quest for safety," she wrote. "Be forcibly separated from my mother. Caged with people I don’t know and who don’t know me. Alone in a world I don’t understand. Imagine this for the child you were. We cannot allow this."

Lena Waithe — who recently accepted the Trailblazer Award at MTV's Movie & TV Awards — also shared a childhood snap, along with an impassioned plea: "I can’t imagine being ripped away from my family at this age. Can you? Well that’s what’s happening. Let’s call our representatives and tell them this AIN’T America."

Below, see how more celebs — including SZA, Dua Lipa, and Lauren Jauregui — are speaking out and continuing to fight.

Dua Lipa

SZA

Lauren Jauregui

Reese Witherspoon

Chrissy Teigen

Evan Rachel Wood

Common

Ellen DeGeneres

Jack Antonoff

Sofia Carson

Zach Braff

Laura Marano

To learn more about how you can support immigrant families, visit familiesbelongtogether.org.