Teen Mom 2 Bash: How Does Briana Plan To Celebrate Stella's First Birthday?

Briana DeJesus' Twitter

Briana is about to mark a special birthday in her family: Baby Stella is turning one! So how is the Teen Mom 2 cast member -- who welcomed her second daughter on July 2 -- planning to celebrate?

"We are doing a Fourth of July-themed party," Bri revealed to MTV News. "I'm so excited. Everything is ready, and I can't believe she's one."

And speaking of her munchkin's age, how would Bri describe her first year with Baby Stella?

"It was beautiful," she gushed. "When I was pregnant with Nova, I didn't really appreciate it because I was so young. So now that I'm a little bit older, I can actually appreciate her milestones -- walking, talking. It's really amazing."

Be sure to keep watching Briana and her loved ones every Monday on Teen Mom 2 at 9/8c -- and wish Stella happy birthday in the comments!