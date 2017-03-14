BROCKHAMPTON Return From Brief Hiatus With Emotional 'Tonya' Performance

Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

BROCKHAMPTON's June 20 performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was always going to have a dark cloud hanging over it. It marked not only their first late-night performance, but also their first public appearance since the group parted ways with Ameer Vann amid sexual misconduct allegations.

The group took the opportunity to perform "Tonya" featuring Jazmine Sullivan, serpentwithfeet, and Ryan Beatty. The BROCKHAMPTON members sat on the floor with crossed legs and wore coordinating flannels as a screen behind them played a video of boys playing at the beach. The metaphor of innocence and reminiscing about better times was powerful, albeit not subtle.

One of the more eye-opening moments of the performance came from Kevin Abstract. During his candid verse, the band's leader potentially alluded to the Ameer controversy, rapping, "I've been in my feelings on an island in the dirt / I feel like brothers lie just so my feelings don't get hurt / I said, I'll try vacationin' / I'll try to run away." Abstract's lyrics are similar to a press release issued from the group which stated, "We were lied to, and we're sorry for not speaking up sooner."

The performance was also notable because it revealed that the group changed the name of their album from Puppy to The Best Years of Our Lives. It hasn't been announced when BROCKHAMPTON will release their next album, but it does look like they are returning to the stage, according to Consequence of Sound.