Plus, find out why there will now be twice the hilarity

'Y'All Ready For It'?: Here's The First Look At Wild 'N Out Season 11

To quote Emmanuel Hudson, "Let's just get straight to the point": Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out is returning to MTV.

In the first look at the show's upcoming 11th season, as seen in the video above, Nick and his crew will be welcoming a slew of guest stars (including Tyga and Keke Palmer) to the stage for some unforgettable burns and sick wildstyles. But there's more: The series will be on Thursdays 'N and Fridays.

"Y'all ready for it?" the master of ceremonies asks in the teaser. The answer is yes -- and no one is more prepared than Mariahlynn, who throws the ultimate blow at Nick.

To see the Love & Hip Hop star's verbal jab (hint: it's about her moniker), watch the clip. And be sure to stay with MTV News for more Wild 'N Out programming updates, then don't miss the premiere on July 12 at 11/10c!