The big reveal was a little different than when Baby Watson was on board

How Teen Mom 2's Chelsea Told Aubree That She's Going To Be A Big Sister (Again!)

The Teen Mom 2 family is growing again -- Chelsea and Cole revealed on this week’s episode that they’re having another baby! But unlike last season when they were expecting Watson, the couple shared the news differently this time around.

Let's recap what happened in this installment: Cole filmed Aubree’s reaction to the pregnancy on his phone since they just “couldn’t wait” for the crew to arrive to film it. “You’re pregnant! Eeee!” she squealed in the footage upon seeing her mom’s positive pregnancy test.

Later, the duo -- who were thrilled about having “two under two” -- told producer Mandi more about how they found out about the bun in the oven.

“We were obviously trying, and I took a test every day and they were always ‘no,’” Chelsea said. “I wanted to know the second I could find out. I did it every day, like multiple times a day. Two weeks ago, it was a ‘no’ in the morning and later, after I ran errands, I took another one and it had the lightest line.”

When asked if they were hoping for a boy or girl this time, Chelsea and Aubree were on Team Girl, while Cole was convinced Watson was going to have a little brother.

So how did the big announcement compare to the last time Chelsea was pregnant? The DeBoers told producers before breaking the news to Aubree -- while Aubree was with Adam’s parents, Chelsea casually left three positive pregnancy tests on the kitchen counter for the crew to find. Everyone was thrilled, and there were tears hugs all around.

Once Aubree arrived home, Chels and her then-fiancé had the crew film the little girl's reaction as she read aloud a card her mama had written.

“Mommy is having a baby,” Aubree read. “You are going to be a big sister!”

Were you surprised by Chelsea and Cole’s baby news? And what do you think of their pregnancy reveals? Share your thoughts, then tune into Teen Mom 2 next Monday at 9/8c for the big gender reveal!