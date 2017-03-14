Jimmy Wopo, Rising Pittsburgh Rapper, Dead At 21

YouTube

Jimmy Wopo, an up-and-coming Pennsylvania rapper, was fatally shot in Pittsburgh. He was 21.

WPXI confirmed that Wopo was involved in a shooting in Hill District on Monday (June 18). Taylor Maglin, Jimmy's manager, also revealed in a Facebook post that his client and friend had passed. The Jordan Kobe rapper is the second high-profile death of a rapper today after the shooting of XXXTentacion.

Born Travon Smart, Wopo first exploded on the scene with the viral success of his song "Elm Street." Brash, nihilistic, and full of dark humor, his music reveled in chaos, while celebrating the prospect of escape from his dangerous past. Throughout music videos like "Scrilla" and "First Day Out," he'd proudly show off his hometown and the people who reside there.

Unfortunately, the Back Against the Wall artist's career would be derailed numerous times, as a result of run-ins with the law. In October 2015, Wopo pleaded guilty to felony drug conspiracy charges and was ordered to serve three years probation. Additionally, the Pittsburgh rapper also pleaded guilty to a separate felony drug count, which held with it an 18-month probation. Unfortunately, Wopo would end up violating his probation in 2017 after leaving the state to take meetings with record labels, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

In a 2017 interview with Complex, Jimmy shared the importance of the Steel City and what it meant to him emotionally.

"The city, it means a lot to me, and it means more to me now that I’m in control," Jimmy said. "The shit that I do, my actions reflect on the city. Now I take it more serious how I represent where I come from, because more people watching."

Later in the interview, Wopo detailed the wise words that he could impart upon the next generation of Pittsburgh stars.

"So I feel like, whatever you doing, anybody coming out in Pittsburgh, keep doing it. No matter if they supporting you or if nobody doing that shit with you. Keep doing that shit. That’s the only way you gonna make it poppin'."

Below the music world pays tribute to Wopo.