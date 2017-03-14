Riverdale Stars Remind Us Why The Genderless MTV Movie & TV Awards Are 'Special'

MTV

'There is no separation when it comes to talent'

Your favorite River Vixens are hitting the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards Barker Hangar stage tonight at 9.p.m. ET/PT on MTV! Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, and Lili Reinhart presented the award for Best Performance in a Show.

The ladies of Riverdale didn't skip the opportunity to remind us all why these awards are special. "All other [awards] shows divide categories into male and female, but not here," Mendes began, as Reinhart added that in our house, categories are "completely genderless."

And even though we're "recognizing there is no separation when it comes to talent," as Petsch so aptly noted, Mendes couldn't help but turn the competition up a notch, pointing out that four out of five of this year's Best Performance in a Show nominees are women – and the audience completely agreed that that fact was worth celebrating.

Also worth noting — Riverdale is up for four awards at the ceremony, including Best Show!

Get your popcorn ready! Tune in to the MTV Movie & TV Awards on tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.