Chadwick Boseman Gave His Best Hero Award To Real-Life Hero James Shaw Jr.

'This is going to live at your house'

Chadwick Boseman has the honor of playing a fictional superhero whose real-life cultural impact is still being felt in ways big and small since Black Panther's release in February. So it's no surprise that T'Challa was crowned Best Hero at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday night.

"Thank you to the fans. You made this movie special. You made this moment special," Boseman said onstage. "When Black Panther came out, Ryan Coogler and I wanted to make sure that we did a movie that everybody could embrace, so thank you so much for what you did."

But upon accepting the Golden Popcorn, Boseman used his spotlight to celebrate another hero in the house: James Shaw Jr.

In April, Shaw Jr. saved numerous lives when he wrestled an assault rifle away from an active shooter in a Tennessee Waffle House. The 29-year-old suffered a gunshot wound and burns on his hand from grabbing the AR-15's barrel.

"Receiving an award for playing a superhero is amazing, but it's even greater to acknowledge the heroes that we have in real life," Boseman said.

The actor then invited the Waffle House hero to the stage to claim his Golden Popcorn. "This is going to live at your house," the Marvel star told an emotional Shaw Jr. as he handed him the accolade.

