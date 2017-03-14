Noah Schnapp Takes His Shot With Zendaya During His Acceptance Speech

Getty Images

In Stranger Things, Will Byers went from scared and alone in the Upside Down to scary, possessed, and coughing up slugs back in Hawkins. But that personality whiplash really paid off for actor Noah Schnapp, who scored the award for Most Frightened Performance at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday night.

The 14-year-old star bested terrified performances from Talitha Bateman (Annabelle: Creation), Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place), Cristin Milioti (Black Mirror), and his buddy Finn Wolfhard's friend from Derry, Sophia Lillis (IT), to take home the coveted Golden Popcorn.

Upon accepting the award, a genuinely shocked Schnapp started with a suave, "Hi, Zendaya."

He then thanked his family and his Stranger Things castmates, as well as the Duffer Brothers for creating the show and giving him the chance to portray Will. "Playing Will in Season 2 has been one of the most challenging and thrilling experiences in my life," Schnapp said

But the Stranger Things star expressed the majority of his gratitude toward the fans — the ones who have made the retro Netflix drama a global phenomenon since its premiere in 2016. "I hope I continue to inspire you every single day to not give up and follow your dreams because this right here is proof that anything is possible," he said.

