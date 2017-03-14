SZA Proved No Vocal Injury Could Stop Her On The Firefly Stage

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Firefly

SZA's future was wildly uncertain just a few days ago. Thankfully, the music deities bestowed upon us unworthy mortals the bountiful blessing of the singer's return. After weeks of uncertainty, SZA hit the Firefly Music Festival and proved why you couldn't count her out for long.

Before her show-stopping performance in Delaware on Sunday (June 17), the "Supermodel" singer thanked her fans for their "loving kindness" and prayers. Then she showed her gratitude to the doctors and vocal technicians who helped repair her voice.

"Thank u to the incredible team of Doctors and vocal technicians that have taken time to see me over the last few weeks in every city," SZA wrote on Twitter. "I’m blessed to say my voice is not permanently damaged and I’ve been working daily to get back. Slowly but surely."

In May, TDE label founder Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith benched SZA from the Championship Tour after injuring her vocal cords. During the tour's New York stop, she unsuccessfully tried to perform, but would later state that her voice was "permanently injured."

The festival circuit hasn't been kind to SZA in 2018. In April, the singer lost her voice during Coachella's first weekend and had to deal with multiple artists bailing on her set, before bouncing back the second weekend. Fortunately, this time around, everything seemed to go over without a hitch.