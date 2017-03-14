Millie Bobby Brown Addresses Her Twitter Trolls At Movie & TV Awards

MTV

Millie Bobby Brown has successfully defended her crown! For the second year in a row, the Stranger Things actress has taken home the Movie & TV Award for Best Performance in a Show for her outstanding role as the telekinetic teen, Eleven. She bested Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Issa Rae (Insecure), and Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) for the Golden Popcorn.

As she had previously announced, Brown was stuck at home nursing her split kneecap and couldn't be at the ceremony to accept the award in person, but she did send a sweet video message in her place, thanking her cast, crew, and all her loving fans. Plus, she took the opportunity to finally allude to her much-noticed disappearance from Twitter with a plea to end to online bullying.

"Since I know there are many young people watching this — and even to the adults too — they could probably use the reminder that I was taught if you don’t have anything nice to say, just don’t say it. There should be no space in this world for bullying, and I’m not going to tolerate it and neither should any of you," she said. "If you need a reminder of how worthy you are and to rise above the hate, message me on Instagram."

The 14-year-old capped off her message with a wink, seemingly confirming speculation that the reason behind her Twitter deactivation was unrelenting trolls — while simultaneously providing us all with a prime example of how to rise above.

Congrats, MBB!