Katherine Langford Rocks Her Darkest Look Yet For The Movie & TV Awards

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV

And the award for most dramatic look on the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet goes to... Katherine Langford!

On the carpet for the awards show — which taped Saturday night but you can tune in on Monday, June 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV — the 13 Reasons Why actress rocked a completely blacked-out look from head to toe. It looked like a visual tribute to the end of Hannah Baker — the character she so lovingly bid adieu to after Season 2 of the Netflix hit — but not at all resembling the sweet, made-under teen from Liberty High.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Wearing a sleeveless black pantsuit draped in a dramatic velvet overlay, Langford topped her look with an oversized veil-like tulle bow, with the only color popping from her deep purple, goth-inspired eye makeup. Of course, you're never fully dressed without a scowl — and the actress took that to heart as she let her sultry stare lead her down the red carpet.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV

If this high fashion funereal ensemble is her final goodbye to Hannah, then we are ready for Langford 2.0!

Get your popcorn ready! Tune in to the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday, June 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.