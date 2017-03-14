Halsey And Lauren Jauregui Get Bloody In Dramatic 'Strangers' Trailer

Getty Images

Last year, Halsey's Hopeless Fountain Kingdom era kicked off with a Romeo and Juliet-inspired video for "Now or Never," and the singer continued that narrative arc in her subsequent videos for "Bad at Love," "Sorry," and "Alone." Now, the singer is about to conclude the series with her video for the Lauren Jauregui collab "Strangers" — a visual that she first teased all the way back in May 2017. And judging by the vid's stunning new trailer, it was worth the long wait.

In the teaser, Halsey and Jauregui play the roles of Luna and Rosa: two rivals who face off in the boxing ring. They throw hard punches, Halsey gets a little bloody, and the drama is at an all-time high as the video promises to chronicle "forbidden love." It'll supposedly let fans "see how the story began," seemingly helping to explain the origin of the HFK era and its string of cinematic visuals.

Addressing the long, excruciating wait for the "Strangers" video, Halsey tweeted, "It’s the most special one!!!!!! It killed me to wait. Everyone wanted it so badly I was dying." She also responded to a fan who questioned the relationships in the video, writing, "The album, and every video, is one continuous gender-flipped Romeo and Juliet story! Luna is Romeo and Solis is Juliet. Rosaline (Rosa) is the woman Romeo is in love with before Juliet but he cannot have her!"

The "Strangers" video will premiere on June 20 — plan accordingly, Halsey fans!