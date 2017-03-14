Wonder Woman's Big 1984 Reveal Is Here, Thanks To Gal Gadot

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Revlon

We have our first look at the Wonder Woman of 1984! After hints and teases of new and returning characters from director Patty Jenkins, on Saturday (June 16), Gal Gadot herself shared the first photo of her beloved character from the sequel to the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards Best Movie contender.

Truth be told, save a good clean and polish, the updated Wonder Woman is not all that different than the Diana Prince of the World War I era. Still, having visual proof that Gadot is officially back in ass-kicking form is pretty exciting — and even she knows it. Alongside the snap, the actress teased on Twitter, "She's back..."

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to hit theaters November 1, 2019, but there are a few things we can already anticipate. Days before the titular character's big reveal, Jenkins surprised us all with the first photo of 1984's Steve Trevor. That's right — Chris Pine is back after his seeming peril at the end of the first movie!

We also know that WW84 will bring our hero to the United States, where she will face off against none other than Kristen Wiig, who is joining the cast as villainous Dr. Barbara Ann Minerva, or Cheetah. In the announcement, Jenkins noted that she is "SO excited by what we have planned," so we can all rest assured that Wonder Woman's return will be every bit as as epic as her reveal.