2018 MTV Movie & TV Award Winners: See The Full List

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards are finally here! From Timothée Chalamet’s stunning performance in Call Me by Your Name to Issa Rae’s sincere vulnerability in Insecure, all of your favorite stars from screens big and small are being honored under one roof.
Competition is stiff this year, with all of the past year’s record-smashing heroics going head-to-head and newcomers sneaking in to dethrone some old favorites.
Will Madelaine Petsch’s scene stealing antics in Riverdale outshine Letitia Wright’s breakout performance in Black Panther? Were Noah Schnapp’s Exorcist-level screams enough for him to take home his own Golden Popcorn? And when push comes to shove, was Josh Brolin’s Thanos really more evil than Bill Skarsgard’s Pennywise?
You voted, and it’s time to find out! Host Tiffany Haddish has her cue cards ready, Mustard and Nick Jonas are warming up their vocals, and Generation Award recipient Chris Pratt and Trailblazer Award honoree Lena Waithe are putting the final touches on their acceptance speeches.
And your 2018 Movie & TV Award winners are…
BEST MOVIE (Presented by Toyota)
Avengers: Infinity War (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Black Panther (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Girls Trip (Universal Pictures)
IT (New Line Cinema)
Wonder Woman (Warner Bros. Pictures)
BEST SHOW
13 Reasons Why (Netflix)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
grown-ish (Freeform)
Riverdale (The CW)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther
Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name
Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver
Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Katherine Langford – 13 Reasons Why
Issa Rae – Insecure
Maisie Williams – Game of Thrones
BEST HERO
WINNER: Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther) – Black Panther
Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones
Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman) – Wonder Woman
Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash) – The Flash
Daisy Ridley (Rey) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
BEST VILLAIN
WINNER: Michael B. Jordan (N’Jadaka/Erik Killmonger) – Black Panther
Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Infinity War
Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker) – Legion
Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise) – IT
BEST KISS
WINNER: Love, Simon – Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram)
Jane the Virgin – Gina Rodriguez (Jane) and Justin Baldoni (Rafael)
Ready Player One – Olivia Cooke (Sam) and Tye Sheridan (Wade)
Riverdale – KJ Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica)
Stranger Things – Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
WINNER: Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) – Stranger Things
Talitha Bateman (Janice) – Annabelle: Creation
Emily Blunt (Evelyn Abbott) – A Quiet Place
Sophia Lillis (Beverly Marsh) – IT
Cristin Milioti (Nanette Cole) – Black Mirror
BEST ON-SCREEN TEAM
Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/ Black Panther), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri)
IT – Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike)
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – Dwayne Johnson (Smolder), Kevin Hart (Mouse), Jack Black (Shelly), Karen Gillan (Ruby), Nick Jonas (Seaplane)
Ready Player One – Tye Sheridan (Wade), Olivia Cooke (Samantha), Philip Zhao (Sho), Win Morisaki (Daito), Lena Waithe (Aech)
Stranger Things – Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max)
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
WINNER: Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip
Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Kate McKinnon – SNL
Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty
SCENE STEALER
WINNER: Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) – Riverdale
Tiffany Haddish (Dina) – Girls Trip
Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove) – Stranger Things
Taika Waititi (Korg) – Thor: Ragnarok
Letitia Wright (Shuri) – Black Panther
BEST FIGHT
WINNER: Wonder Woman – Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German Soldiers
Atomic Blonde – Charlize Theron (Lorraine) vs. Daniel Hargrave (Sniper), Greg Rementer (Spotter)
Avengers: Infinity War – Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) vs. Carrie Coon (Proxima Midnight)
Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) vs. Winston Duke (M’Baku)
Thor: Ragnarok – Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) vs. Chris Hemsworth (Thor)
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY
Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story
Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated
Gaga: Five Foot Two
Jay-Z’s “Footnotes for 4:44”
The Defiant Ones
BEST REALITY SERIES/FRANCHISE
WINNER: The Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop
Real Housewives
RuPaul's Drag Race
Vanderpump Rules
BEST MUSICAL MOMENT (Powered by truth®)
WINNER: Stranger Things (Mike and Eleven dance to "Every Breath You Take")
Black-ish (Cast performs "Freedom")
Call Me By Your Name (Elio crying through the end credits)
Girls Trip (dance battle)
Love, Simon ("I Wanna Dance With Somebody" dream sequence)
Riverdale (Cast performs "A Night We’ll Never Forget")
The Greatest Showman (Phillip and Anne sing "Rewrite the Stars")
This Is Us (Kate sings "Landslide")
TRAILBLAZER AWARD
Lena Waithe
GENERATION AWARD
Chris Pratt