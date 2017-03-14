2018 MTV Movie & TV Award Winners: See The Full List

Netflix/Marvel Studios/CW Network

'Black Panther' and 'Stranger Things' led the nominees, but did they rule the winners?

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards are finally here! From Timothée Chalamet’s stunning performance in Call Me by Your Name to Issa Rae’s sincere vulnerability in Insecure, all of your favorite stars from screens big and small are being honored under one roof.

Competition is stiff this year, with all of the past year’s record-smashing heroics going head-to-head and newcomers sneaking in to dethrone some old favorites.

Will Madelaine Petsch’s scene stealing antics in Riverdale outshine Letitia Wright’s breakout performance in Black Panther? Were Noah Schnapp’s Exorcist-level screams enough for him to take home his own Golden Popcorn? And when push comes to shove, was Josh Brolin’s Thanos really more evil than Bill Skarsgard’s Pennywise?

You voted, and it’s time to find out! Host Tiffany Haddish has her cue cards ready, Mustard and Nick Jonas are warming up their vocals, and Generation Award recipient Chris Pratt and Trailblazer Award honoree Lena Waithe are putting the final touches on their acceptance speeches.

And your 2018 Movie & TV Award winners are…

BEST MOVIE (Presented by Toyota)

Avengers: Infinity War (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Black Panther (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Girls Trip (Universal Pictures)

IT (New Line Cinema)

Wonder Woman (Warner Bros. Pictures)

BEST SHOW

13 Reasons Why (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

grown-ish (Freeform)

Riverdale (The CW)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther

Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name

Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver

Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Katherine Langford – 13 Reasons Why

Issa Rae – Insecure

Maisie Williams – Game of Thrones

BEST HERO

WINNER: Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther) – Black Panther

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones

Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman) – Wonder Woman

Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash) – The Flash

Daisy Ridley (Rey) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

BEST VILLAIN

WINNER: Michael B. Jordan (N’Jadaka/Erik Killmonger) – Black Panther

Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Infinity War

Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker) – Legion

Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise) – IT

BEST KISS

WINNER: Love, Simon – Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram)

Jane the Virgin – Gina Rodriguez (Jane) and Justin Baldoni (Rafael)

Ready Player One – Olivia Cooke (Sam) and Tye Sheridan (Wade)

Riverdale – KJ Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica)

Stranger Things – Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

WINNER: Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) – Stranger Things

Talitha Bateman (Janice) – Annabelle: Creation

Emily Blunt (Evelyn Abbott) – A Quiet Place

Sophia Lillis (Beverly Marsh) – IT

Cristin Milioti (Nanette Cole) – Black Mirror

BEST ON-SCREEN TEAM

Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/ Black Panther), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri)

IT – Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – Dwayne Johnson (Smolder), Kevin Hart (Mouse), Jack Black (Shelly), Karen Gillan (Ruby), Nick Jonas (Seaplane)

Ready Player One – Tye Sheridan (Wade), Olivia Cooke (Samantha), Philip Zhao (Sho), Win Morisaki (Daito), Lena Waithe (Aech)

Stranger Things – Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max)

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

WINNER: Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip

Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Kate McKinnon – SNL

Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty

SCENE STEALER

WINNER: Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) – Riverdale

Tiffany Haddish (Dina) – Girls Trip

Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove) – Stranger Things

Taika Waititi (Korg) – Thor: Ragnarok

Letitia Wright (Shuri) – Black Panther

BEST FIGHT

WINNER: Wonder Woman – Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German Soldiers

Atomic Blonde – Charlize Theron (Lorraine) vs. Daniel Hargrave (Sniper), Greg Rementer (Spotter)

Avengers: Infinity War – Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) vs. Carrie Coon (Proxima Midnight)

Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) vs. Winston Duke (M’Baku)

Thor: Ragnarok – Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) vs. Chris Hemsworth (Thor)

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story

Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated

Gaga: Five Foot Two

Jay-Z’s “Footnotes for 4:44”

The Defiant Ones

BEST REALITY SERIES/FRANCHISE

WINNER: The Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop

Real Housewives

RuPaul's Drag Race

Vanderpump Rules

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT (Powered by truth®)

WINNER: Stranger Things (Mike and Eleven dance to "Every Breath You Take")

Black-ish (Cast performs "Freedom")

Call Me By Your Name (Elio crying through the end credits)

Girls Trip (dance battle)

Love, Simon ("I Wanna Dance With Somebody" dream sequence)

Riverdale (Cast performs "A Night We’ll Never Forget")

The Greatest Showman (Phillip and Anne sing "Rewrite the Stars")

This Is Us (Kate sings "Landslide")

TRAILBLAZER AWARD

Lena Waithe

GENERATION AWARD

Chris Pratt