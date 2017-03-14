Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV

The Jersey Shore Cast Is Loving The MTV Movie & TV Awards This Time Of Year

Party's here -- because Vinny, Mike, Ronnie, Pauly and Deena have arrived

The Jersey Shore gang is "eatin' the popcorn" at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Yeaaaaaaaaaaaaaaah!

The crew, fresh off their Miami family vacation, is back at the entertainment-focused extravaganza -- their last group appearance was in 2010. "Wake up," keto guido everyone, because the party's here.

Check out the crew (sans Snooki and JWOWW) strutting their stuff at Eleven the event below -- and do not miss the MTV Movie & TV Awards, hosted by Tiffany Haddish, when it airs this Monday at 9/8c! Plus catch a brand-new episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Thursday at 8/7c.

