The Jersey Shore Cast Is Loving The MTV Movie & TV Awards This Time Of Year

The Jersey Shore gang is "eatin' the popcorn" at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Yeaaaaaaaaaaaaaaah!

The crew, fresh off their Miami family vacation, is back at the entertainment-focused extravaganza -- their last group appearance was in 2010. "Wake up," keto guido everyone, because the party's here.

