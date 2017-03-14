Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Tyler Posey Is Headed Back To TV For His Most Apocalyptic Role Yet

Since Teen Wolf ended, Tyler Posey has been quite busy, filling his schedule with various regular TV roles and movies. Fortunately for all of us, he's not going away any time soon. The actor has booked a role on the upcoming Starz series, Now Apocalypse.

The show is a half-hour "surreal, coming-of-age comedy" about four friends, Ulysses (Avan Jogia), Carly (Kelli Bergland), Ford (Beau Mirchoff), and Severine (Roxane Mesquida), looking for love, sex, and fame and exploring identity and sexuality in Los Angeles. Ulysses begins experiencing dark dreams — or are they premonitions? — which must have to do with the ominous title.

Posey is set to play Gabriel, whom Ulysses meets via a dating app. He's described as charismatic and mysterious, and their first date apparently goes so well, "they can hardly contain themselves."

Now Apocalypse is created and directed by Gregg Araki, who has also directed episodes of 13 Reasons Why and Riverdale, and is co-written by Vogue.com's sex columnist Karley Sciortino. The series is backed by executive producer Steven Soderbergh.