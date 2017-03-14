Can Niall Horan Remember The Lyrics To One Direction's 'Worst Song'?

Getty Images

He also blushes his way through footage of his 'X Factor' audition

Following in Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato's footsteps, Niall Horan is the latest pop star to test his memory with BBC Radio 1's "Remember the Lyrics" game. And just like those girls, he struggled just a bit.

While appearing on Radio 1's Breakfast Show, the 24-year-old gamely played a round of "Remember the Lyrics," in which he was tasked with finishing the words to some of his oldest tunes. Host Nick Grimshaw started with a softball, testing Horan on his memory of "Seeing Blind," his dreamy Flicker collab with Maren Morris. The singer (naturally) aced that one, but Grimshaw had a curveball on deck, throwing it all the way back to One Direction's 2011 album, Up All Night.

"There were some [songs] on the first album that were dodgy enough," Horan admitted, as Grimshaw played the non-single "Taken." The song was once ranked as the worst 1D track ever by Seventeen, and Horan self-deprecatingly admitted, "I can't say I'm going to disagree with them."

Luckily, Horan finished the game on a high (but slightly more embarrassing) note, when he managed to recall the lyrics to Ne-Yo's "So Sick." Diehard Directioners will remember the R&B tune as his X Factor audition song back in 2010, when a bright-eyed, 16-year-old Horan was introduced to the world. Horan, too, has fond memories of that day, even if he was — in his own words — "dressed as a tablecloth."

Check out the fun game in the video above.