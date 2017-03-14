Nicki Minaj And Ariana Grande's 'Bed' Might Make Pete Davidson Blush

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Young Money artists must really adore their beds. First, Drake told us he only loves his bed and his momma, and now, Nicki Minaj's "Bed," featuring Ariana Grande, tells the tale of "thousand dollar sheets" and "strawberry lingerie." Who can blame the YMCMB crew for loving their naps?

"Bed" is unique in that it finds Minaj going into her pop bag for the first time this Queen album cycle. Seductive, sultry, and sweet, "Bed" is a melodic affair with Nicki and Ari sharing singing duties on the hook. One of the more revealing moments of the song comes during the third verse, when Nicki references an upcoming collaboration with ZAYN, rapping, "He go insane on it, I put my fame on it / Coulda put ZAYN on it, but I put your name on it." The Queens rapper has been teasing the collab for a while, and ZAYN has even confirmed that the song exists. Here's hoping they drop it soon.

Another interesting twist is that "Bed" comes a day after Minaj's ELLE cover story, in which she discusses her role as a sex symbol and how it affects her fans.

"In a lot of ways, I don’t know if I’m doing the same thing they’re doing, because I’m selling sex appeal," Minaj said. "So I can’t look down on these girls. I may not be having sex with people, but I’m still selling sex appeal.”

She continued, "I just don’t know if girls who look up to me think that when I’m posting a sexy picture. I’m actually the antithesis of all of that. I’m more of, like, the snobby girl, like the ‘Uh, what’ type of girl. And I want girls to be like that."

Even more exciting, Minaj and Grande have apparently already shot a video for "Bed" that should be arriving soon. Check out a teaser for the poolside visual below.