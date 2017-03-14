Chris Pratt Offers A Behind-The-Scenes Peek At Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom's Movie Magic

Universal Pictures

Meet the man who gives the actor his voice

Chris Pratt is this year's Generation Award honoree at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, but he knows that he couldn't have gotten to where he is today — a successful TV and movie star, with two major franchises under his belt — without his fellow cast and crew members by his side.

In this exclusive clip, the actor takes us behind the scenes of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom to recognize one man crucial to the filmmaking process, and big surprise, it's another Chris.

Chris Murphy is a sound engineer, and the person responsible for ensuring all of Pratt's dialogue is recorded with a stealthily placed mic — you know, like how the Feds catch mobsters.

A 15-year veteran of the industry, Murphy also counts the Harry Potter movies and Fast & Furious among his credits. (Of course, Harry Potter first introduced 2013 Trailblazer Award winner Emma Watson, and the Fast & Furious franchise was the 2017 Generation Award winner, so we can thank Murphy for helping them find their voice!)

Watch the clip above for more backstage insight and check out more Jurassic Journals here. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters June 22.