Rick Ross Adds A Lovey-Dovey Verse To Normani And Khalid’s ‘Love Lies’

It's been four months since Khalid and Normani teamed up to give us the ultimate Valentine's Day treat: the sultry Love, Simon collab, "Love Lies." Following its release, the track peaked at No. 36 on the Billboard Hot 100 and gave us a couple of very steamy live performances (not to mention, an amazing video), but 'Mani and Khalid aren't done yet.

On Wednesday (June 13), the duo unveiled an official remix of "Love Lies," featuring a mellow verse from Maybach Music boss Rick Ross. He opens the new record with a verse about spoiling a special someone, rapping, "She's my Van Gogh, such a work of art / This where my love lies, in this sensitive heart / So what's your name, tell me your number / This such a cold game, you all I want this summer." Looks like Rozay is really feelin' the love this season.

"Love Lies" is just one of Khalid's recent high-profile collaborations, following his appearances on Shawn Mendes's "Youth" and Billie Eilish's "Lovely." The American Teen singer also has a new collab with Martin Garrix, "Ocean," dropping later this week.

Normani, meanwhile, is presumably hard at work on her debut solo album — though she may or may not be more excited about Incredibles 2 hitting theaters.