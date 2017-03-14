The skies are so blue -- for Aimee, Candace, Codi, Gus, Jeremiah, Kirk, Kortni and Nilsa

'Sweet Home Floribama': These Southerners Are Having The Ultimate Shore Shindig

Aimee, Candace, Codi, Gus, Jeremiah, Kirk, Kortni and Nilsa are calling Panama City Beach their "sweet home" for the summer. And to kick off their upcoming return, the MTV Floribama Shore gang is having a get-together in the surf and sand.

In the video above, the eight guys and gals -- don't miss them beginning July 9 -- are gathering for some dancing, football and a good ol' fashioned crawfish boil.

"Good food, good meat, good God, let's eat!" they all state. Dig in, guys and gals!

Watch the entire clip, share what you are most excited to see this upcoming season and tune in to MTV Floribama Shore beginning on Monday, July 9 at 10/9c!